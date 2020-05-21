Live Now
Gov. Cuomo holds briefing at 11:30 a.m.

Silent vigil for long-term care facility nurses Thursday

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Nurses from 36 long-term care facilities across New York will be holding silent vigils Thursday.

1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, a healthcare union, says nurses are working short-staffed and without proper PPE. They also say employers are not acknowledging the difficulties nurses are facing because of the coronavirus pandemic by providing crisis pay.

A vigil for the Capital Region will take place at Glens Falls Center in Queensbury at 3 p.m. Participants will be adhering to social distancing guidelines and wearing masks. Vigil’s will also be held in the Hudson Valley, Utica, and Rochester.

