Signs, symptoms of heat stroke and what to do

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heat stroke. Getty Images

HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you’re getting out in the heat in these summer temperatures, look out for heatstroke signs and symptoms.

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT STROKE

They include:

  • a headache.
  • dizziness and confusion.
  • loss of appetite and feeling sick.
  • excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin.
  • cramps in the arms, legs and stomach.
  • fast breathing or pulse.
  • a high temperature of 38°C or above.
  • being very thirsty.

Mayo Clinic describes a heat stroke as:

“A condition caused by your body overheating, usually as a result of prolonged exposure to or physical exertion in high temperatures. This most serious form of heat injury, heatstroke, can occur if your body temperature rises to 104° F (40 C) or higher.

Heatstroke requires emergency treatment. Untreated heatstroke can quickly damage your brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. The damage worsens the longer treatment is delayed, increasing your risk of serious complications or death.”

WHAT TO DO IF YOU HAVE A HEAT STROKE

  • Call 911 right away-heat stroke is a medical emergency.
  • Move the person to a cooler place.
  • Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath.
  • Do not give the person anything to drink.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire