Significant decrease in motor vehicle accidents during New York Pause

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York State has been on Pause since early March and preliminary motor vehicle crash information from the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles shows a significant decrease in accidents throughout the Capital Region.

Albany County, which saw the greatest number of accidents in March-April 2019, saw accident numbers decrease by 47.2% in March and 84.5% in April 2020. Saratoga and Schenectady Counties saw similar decreases. Accidents decreased by 64.1% and 78.6% in Saratoga County, 62.3% and 78.7% in Schenectady County.

The graph below shows the number of preliminarily reported accidents in the Capital District from March-April 2019-2020.

