1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor announces outdoor dining allowed at restaurants starting Thursday Thruway cash tolling to resume tonight at 11:59 p.m.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will move from WTEN to WXXA FOX23 on 6/3. A Vermont Congressional Town Hall will air on WTEN at 7 p.m.

Significant decrease in motor vehicle accidents during New York Pause

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Car Crash_679251

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York State has been on Pause since early March and preliminary motor vehicle crash information from the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles shows a significant decrease in accidents throughout the Capital Region.

Albany County, which saw the greatest number of accidents in March-April 2019, saw accident numbers decrease by 47.2% in March and 84.5% in April 2020. Saratoga and Schenectady Counties saw similar decreases. Accidents decreased by 64.1% and 78.6% in Saratoga County, 62.3% and 78.7% in Schenectady County.

The graph below shows the number of preliminarily reported accidents in the Capital District from March-April 2019-2020.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak