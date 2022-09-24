SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sign-ups for the 43 annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church on Eastern Avenue in Schenectady. Sign-ups will take place on October 21 through 23.

Volunteers are eager to sign up families to receive 4 days of food for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. They hope to serve as many as 2500 families. Clients will pick up their food baskets at Keane Elementary School on November 20.

Eligibility Requirements

Must be a resident of Schenectady County

Must provide proof of current address (driver’s license, electric/utility bill, etc.)

Sign-up must be in person by one family member

Individuals with disabilities may send required information with another person

If signing up another, must have a letter from that person giving permission, with the signature of that person

Must provide proof of the number of people in family

Must provide one of the following forms of ID: Medicaid Card SNAP (food stamp) card Social Security Disability award letter SSI award letter HEAP award letter WIC card Public assistance card Active unemployment card Proof of veteran status Referral letter from a pastor, food pantry, or other community agency (must provide contact information for person writing referral)



Social Security cards, Social security award letters, or Medicare cards will not be accepted. Sign-ups will take place on October 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., October 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and October 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.