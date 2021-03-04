Siena women’s lacrosse preps season-opening back to back against Canisius

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena women’s lacrosse team gets their season underway Saturday morning at home.

The Saints will host the Canisius Golden Griffins at 11 a.m. at Hickey Field for the first of a back to back with the MAAC foe. The Saints were picked third in the MAAC Preseason Coaches Poll and have three preseason all-conference selections.

Fifth year Annie Brennan along with seniors Kerry Gerety and Nicole McNeely were honored.

“It’s a little surreal, but really exciting,” head coach Abigail Rehfuss said. “I think we’re all just anxious to actually get to Saturday at this point. There’s still a few days between now and then.”

“Knowing what’s happened with basketball and other teams around the country it’s not really gameday until you’re on gameday,” Rehfuss added. “But we’re definitely excited and we have a tough challenge in facing a Canisius team that we haven’t seen in the better part of two years and we’re playing them back to back Saturday Sunday, but we’re excited.”

Canisius was picked seventh out of nine in the MAAC Preseason Coaches Poll.