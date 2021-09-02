Siena welcomes largest ever freshman class

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 1000 incoming freshman students moved into Siena College on Thursday drawing in the college’s largest ever freshman class.

“I’m a little bit nervous, but I hope he does well and has a lot of fun. It’s a little anxious, but I think we’ll be OK,” said parent Elke Tilton.

Parents waiting in their cars to drop off their children said the line was worth the wait.

“There’s definitely going to be some stuff that comes up, but I’m just going to deal with it and go through with it as if it were a normal school year,” said Tyler Tilton.

Siena requires its students to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Students who arrived on campus without proper paperwork could get their vaccine after they arrived or they’ll have to wait to move-in until they have their first dose.

“I think we are doing the best that we can. We got our shot. And hopefully, everyone stays healthy and well,” said parent Jennifer Moor.

With a mostly vaccinated campus, excluding exemptions, families said they have one less thing to worry about as they drop off their kids off.