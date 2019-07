(NEWS10) – Siena President Brother Ed Coughlin has passed away.

The college announced his death in a statement sent out early Tuesday morning.

His death comes after he suffered a massive stroke while undergoing a scheduled surgery for a congenital heart defect on July 23.

In June, Coughlin had announced his plans to step down as president when his contract expired next year. He had been the President of Siena College since 2014.

He was 71 years old.