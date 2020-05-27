Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Siena Poll: Voters say moving too quickly to reopen is bigger danger than moving too slowly

News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — By a margin of 65% to 32%, voters say moving too quickly to loosen stay-at-home orders – spreading the virus faster, resulting in more lives being lost – is a bigger danger than moving too slowly to loosen those orders according to a new Siena College Poll of registered New York State voters released on Wednesday.

Here are some other results of the poll:

  • 64% think it is at least somewhat likely that schools will reopen in September
  • 75% say it is at least somewhat likely we will face another large outbreak of COVID-19
  • 55% say there will be time for the Legislature to get back to business after the crisis has subsided, while 38% say the Legislature should resume session and start passing laws to help New Yorkers in the midst of the crisis.

“New Yorkers, including 79% of Democrats, 50% of Republicans and 54% of independents, see a bigger danger for the state in moving too quickly to reopen rather than in moving too slowly. Three-quarters of New York City voters are concerned about moving too quickly to end the stay-at-home orders, as are nearly 60% of upstaters and downstate suburbanites,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg in a statement.

“44% of black voters and 27% of white voters live in a household where at least one person
has been laid off, yet 84% of black voters are more concerned about opening too quickly, compared to 59% of white voters. Clearly, the devastating health consequences of the pandemic are of
greater concern to New Yorkers than the devastating economic impacts. Only self-identified conservatives, by a margin of 50% to 45%, say the bigger danger for the state is in moving too slowly to reopen.”

Full report:

Voters say moving too quickly to reopen is bigger danger than moving too slowly by News 8 WROC on Scribd

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak