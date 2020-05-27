Siena Poll: Voters say moving too quickly to reopen is bigger danger than moving too slowly

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — By a margin of 65% to 32%, voters say moving too quickly to loosen stay-at-home orders – spreading the virus faster, resulting in more lives being lost – is a bigger danger than moving too slowly to loosen those orders according to a new Siena College Poll of registered New York State voters released on Wednesday.
Here are some other results of the poll:
- 64% think it is at least somewhat likely that schools will reopen in September
- 75% say it is at least somewhat likely we will face another large outbreak of COVID-19
- 55% say there will be time for the Legislature to get back to business after the crisis has subsided, while 38% say the Legislature should resume session and start passing laws to help New Yorkers in the midst of the crisis.
“New Yorkers, including 79% of Democrats, 50% of Republicans and 54% of independents, see a bigger danger for the state in moving too quickly to reopen rather than in moving too slowly. Three-quarters of New York City voters are concerned about moving too quickly to end the stay-at-home orders, as are nearly 60% of upstaters and downstate suburbanites,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg in a statement.
“44% of black voters and 27% of white voters live in a household where at least one person
has been laid off, yet 84% of black voters are more concerned about opening too quickly, compared to 59% of white voters. Clearly, the devastating health consequences of the pandemic are of
greater concern to New Yorkers than the devastating economic impacts. Only self-identified conservatives, by a margin of 50% to 45%, say the bigger danger for the state is in moving too slowly to reopen.”
Full report:
