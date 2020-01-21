Siena Poll: Support for Cuomo’s State of the State proposals boost his favorability

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The latest Siena College Poll shows Gov. Andrew Cuomo is gaining support after his State of the State Address.

At least two-thirds of voters support 11 of his State of the State proposals and it caused a boost in his job performance ratings.

According to the Siena College Poll of registered New York State voters, Cuomo currently has a 49%-45% favorability rating up from a negative 44%-49% rating in November.

His job performance rating jumped even more going from negative 30 points in November to now negative 15 points at 41-56%.

“Right now, a plurality of voters say they view Cuomo favorably, including more than two-thirds of Democrats,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in a statement.

“However, he’s viewed unfavorably by 51% of independents and 80% of Republicans. The boost in his favorability rating and even the bigger bump in his job performance rating — which still resides in negative territory — are a thank you from the voters to kick off the new year.”

One-third of voters said taxes is one of their top two issues for 2020 — 19% name it as the top issue. One-third of voters said education is top of the two issues — 14% said it was the top issues.

Highlights from the State of the State proposals:

Find the full report here.