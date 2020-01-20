Siena poll says tiny percentage of New Yorkers feel race relations are excellent in the state

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Nearly 3 in 4 surveyed New Yorkers say they think minorities are discriminated against in the state. This is according to a survey released Monday by the Siena College Research Institute.

Participants were asked questions regarding race, religion and discrimination. They also answered questions pertaining to sexual harassment in the workplace.

A combined 70% of participants said they think the overall state of race relations in N.Y. is good to fair. While a diminutive 5% said they feel race relations are excellent and 22% saying they feel it’s poor.

Most respondents (72%) also say sexual harassment is very to somewhat significant. Slightly more women say it is very to somewhat significant at 75%, compared to 69% of men.

The percentage of survey takers who say sexual harassment is not very or not at all significant was relatively small at 22%. The amount of women who say it’s not very to not at all significant compared to that of men was was 22% and 21% consecutively.

The percentage of participants who think minorities experience racial or ethnic discrimination is slightly more this year than the past three years. In both Jan. 2018 and Jan. 2019, 68% said minorities experienced discrimination. This year the number was up to 73%, survey results indicated.

With the exception of Jan. 2015, the percentage of participants who felt race relations were good to fair has been on a downward slant. In Jan. 2011 the combined percentage was 81%. Jan. 2015 showed the lowest percentage of participants who thought race relations were good to fair in 9 years, a total of 65%.

The survey was taken by 814 registered N.Y. voters from three areas of the state- New York City 42%, the suburbs 25% and the upstate area 33%. A complete breakdown of the surveyed sample group can be found here.