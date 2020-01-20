Siena poll says tiny percentage of New Yorkers feel race relations are excellent in the state

News
Posted: / Updated:

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Nearly 3 in 4 surveyed New Yorkers say they think minorities are discriminated against in the state. This is according to a survey released Monday by the Siena College Research Institute.

Participants were asked questions regarding race, religion and discrimination. They also answered questions pertaining to sexual harassment in the workplace.

A combined 70% of participants said they think the overall state of race relations in N.Y. is good to fair. While a diminutive 5% said they feel race relations are excellent and 22% saying they feel it’s poor.

Most respondents (72%) also say sexual harassment is very to somewhat significant. Slightly more women say it is very to somewhat significant at 75%, compared to 69% of men.

The percentage of survey takers who say sexual harassment is not very or not at all significant was relatively small at 22%. The amount of women who say it’s not very to not at all significant compared to that of men was was 22% and 21% consecutively.

The percentage of participants who think minorities experience racial or ethnic discrimination is slightly more this year than the past three years. In both Jan. 2018 and Jan. 2019, 68% said minorities experienced discrimination. This year the number was up to 73%, survey results indicated.

Source: https://files.constantcontact.com/9c83fb30501/867ea106-9cc1-4df7-a902-42e3fd168ffa.pdf

With the exception of Jan. 2015, the percentage of participants who felt race relations were good to fair has been on a downward slant. In Jan. 2011 the combined percentage was 81%. Jan. 2015 showed the lowest percentage of participants who thought race relations were good to fair in 9 years, a total of 65%.

The survey was taken by 814 registered N.Y. voters from three areas of the state- New York City 42%, the suburbs 25% and the upstate area 33%. A complete breakdown of the surveyed sample group can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play