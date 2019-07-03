Siena Poll: Most New Yorkers patriotic, proud to be American

(NEWS10) – A new special Siena College 4th of July survey took a poll of just how patriotic people living in New York are.

The poll shows that 71% of New Yorkers describe themselves as patriotic while 80% say that they are at least somewhat if not very proud to be an American.

Nearly all those polled say they support complete freedom of speech even for those that criticize the country, but majority say it is never okay to burn the American flag.

77% of those asked say they pause to celebrate our country every year on the 4th of July, and 55% say they plan to wear red, white and blue.