Siena poll: More than half of NYers support flavor ban

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Siena poll finds that 61 percent of New Yorkers support Governor Cuomo’s ban on flavored e-cigarette products.

The flavor ban is currently on pause by a state appellate court ruling.

Still, the survey says over half of New Yorkers think all vape products, flavored or not, should be outlawed.

About 800 people were polled.

The poll says 78 percent of New Yorkers think vaping is a serious public health issue. That’s a 10 percent increase since the same question was asked on a February 2018 poll.

Concerns for New York’s young people are especially high.

“Over 70 percent of New Yorkers across every age group said ‘yes, I think that right now amongst our youth, vaping is an epidemic,” Don Levy, director of research at Siena told News10.

Though no singular cause has yet been established as to what’s causing the vape related illnesses, some researchers suspect vitamin E acetate, which has been used as a thickener in some black market vape liquids.

According to the survey, New Yorkers share a concern over those products.