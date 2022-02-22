LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg, the majority of New Yorkers would like to wait to see data from early March before the state decides to lift its school mask mandate. The majority of almost all demographic groups agreed in a new Siena poll released February 22, where 58% said we should wait before deciding, compared to 30% who said the mandate ended too late and 10% who wanted to see it ended after this week’s school break.

New York State mask mandates

Nearly two-thirds of voters without children at home supported waiting for March data to decide, while those with children were closely divided- 46% believed a wait is necessary and 40% said the mandate should have ended already.

Moving outside of school walls, there was no clear consensus in the new poll on mandating masks in indoor public spaces. Half of all voters wanted the mandate finished and were happy with Governor Kathy Hochul’s February 10 decision to lift the masking rules. In fact, 20% said the early February date was the right time to end it, while 31% said it should have ended even earlier. Still, 45% of all voters wanted the indoor mask mandate to stay in place for now.

New Yorkers cry for help with rising crime; support amendments to bail reform law

Siena College reported in its poll that more than half of every demographic group in New York State saw crime as a very serious problem, while at least 84% said it was at least somewhat serious. Voters also saw crime in their own communities as a serious issue, although Greenberg reported over one-third said it was not very or not at all serious. However, continued Greenberg, a majority of every demographic group believed crime in their community is a somewhat or very serious problem, with the exception of downstate voters- only 45% of whom said it is.

Overall, around 57% said they are concerned of becoming a victim of a crime. While this number is true for upstate residents and whites, 71% of New York City voters and two-thirds of Black and Latino voters expressed some concern.

“Nearly two-thirds of New Yorkers – including strong majorities of Republicans, independents and Democrats, upstaters and downstaters – support amending the 2019 bail reform law and giving judges more discretion to keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” Greenberg said. “Voters of color and young voters are more closely divided. Young voters favor amending the law by 12 points, Latinos by seven points and Black voters by four points.”

Hochul still favored by Dems

In the New York State gubernatorial race, Governor Kathy Hochul remained the favorite of the Democratic Party, having garnered the support of 46% of party voters. More than one-quarter of Democrats remained undecided as of February 22’s poll.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo, on another note, was viewed unfavorably by a 33-60% margin. By a 58-21% margin, voters thought he did sexually harass multiple women, which was up from 56-20% in September. Voters said he has not been vindicated.

Voters worried about inflation and its effects

In December, according to Greenberg, voters said inflation was having a serious negative effect on both the economy and their personal finances. These worries had grown as of February, where more than nine in ten voters said inflation is having at least a somewhat serious economic impact. Nearly 80% of voters said inflation has negatively impacted their personal finances, 39% very serious.

This comes as President Joe Biden’s ratings fell to their lowest levels since he took office. His favorability rating is down to 48-48%. “Like crime, inflation is very much on voters’ minds heading into the midterms”, concluded Greenberg.