Siena men’s basketball making the most of long layoff

Between the triple overtime loss to Yale and the next game against Colgate, the Siena men’s basketball team has nine days off. Head Coach Carmen Maciariello intentionally scheduled the long layoff so that the Saints had time to focus on themselves.

“We have enough talent in this building to win. We have enough talent in this building to lose. It’s what we do with it,” he explained. Maciariello is taking this time to self-scout, to see what they’ve done well and what still needs work.

As part of that scout, he likes the way his team is getting to the foul line, but he thinks there needs to be a better understanding of their identity, especially late in games. He thinks they’re settling for too many late threes instead of playing inside out when it matters.

The Saints have a few more days to make those adjustments before heading to Colgate for a 2 p.m. tip off on Saturday.