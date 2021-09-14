42% of voters are in favor of Kathy Hochul according to Siena College’s latest poll

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Siena College released data on a new poll they did about Governor Kathy Hochul with registered New York State voters. The poll focuses on the opinion voters have about Governor Hochul, and how voters view New York State.

Poll Statistics:

42% of voters are in favor of Kathy Hochul, 17% do not favor her, and 41% either don’t know or don’t know enough about her to have an opinion.

52%-18%, voters say Hochul has a more collaborative approach to government leadership than her predecessor

74%-16% say it’s exciting to have New York’s first woman governor

67%-26% voters say Andrew Cuomo should have resigned, rather than remain in office

Cuomo has his worst-ever favorability rating, 34%-55%, down from 45%-47% in June.

Over the last decade, voters give Cuomo a 50%-48% job performance rating.

39% say Cuomo left New York a better place to live and work, compared to 27% who say he left it worse.

Is New York State on the right track, or is it headed in the wrong direction?

DATE RIGHT TRACK WRONG DIRECTION DON’T KNOW/NO OPINION September 2021 48 37 16 June 2021 48 38 13 May 2021 48 40 11 April 2021 49 40 12 March 2021 48 38 14 February 2021 48 41 11 January 2021 50 40 10 November 2020 50 37 13 HIGHEST EVER 65 (4/20) 76 (10/31/10) 30 (1/07) LOWEST EVER 14 (10/10) 26 (1/07) 7 (4/20, 2/17, 5/13)

How would you describe the fiscal condition of New York State right now? Would you describe it as excellent, good, fair, or poor?

DATE EXCELLENT GOOD FAIR POOR DON’T KNOW/

NO OPINION September 2021 7 23 35 32 4 February 2021 4 16 33 42 5 November 2020 5 19 33 37 5 HIGHEST EVER 7 (9/21) 29 (7/14) 49 (8/12) 67 (3/22/10) 7 (1/19) LOWEST EVER 0 (many) 6 (3/22/10, etc.) 25 (3/22/10) 21 (12/16) 0 (4/11, etc.)

“While still largely unknown to a wide swath of New Yorkers, Governor Hochul begins her tenure with a lot of good will from voters. Among those with an opinion about her, she is viewed strongly favorably, although two in five New Yorkers don’t yet have an opinion, despite Hochul having been Lt. Governor for six years and elected statewide twice. Among all voters, Hochul has a 44%-37% job performance rating after only a few weeks in office,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

For more information and statistics from Siena College’s poll, you can visit their website.