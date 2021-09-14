42% of voters are in favor of Kathy Hochul according to Siena College’s latest poll

Siena College

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Siena College released data on a new poll they did about Governor Kathy Hochul with registered New York State voters. The poll focuses on the opinion voters have about Governor Hochul, and how voters view New York State.

Poll Statistics:

  • 42% of voters are in favor of Kathy Hochul, 17% do not favor her, and 41% either don’t know or don’t know enough about her to have an opinion.
  • 52%-18%, voters say Hochul has a more collaborative approach to government leadership than her predecessor
  • 74%-16% say it’s exciting to have New York’s first woman governor
  • 67%-26% voters say Andrew Cuomo should have resigned, rather than remain in office
  • Cuomo has his worst-ever favorability rating, 34%-55%, down from 45%-47% in June.
  • Over the last decade, voters give Cuomo a 50%-48% job performance rating.
  • 39% say Cuomo left New York a better place to live and work, compared to 27% who say he left it worse.
SIENA COLLEGE POLL


Siena College Poll Trends – September 2021

Is New York State on the right track, or is it headed in the wrong direction?
DATERIGHT TRACKWRONG DIRECTIONDON’T KNOW/NO OPINION
September 2021483716
June 2021483813
May 2021484011
April 2021494012
March 2021483814
February 2021484111
January 2021504010
November 2020503713
HIGHEST EVER65 (4/20)76 (10/31/10)30 (1/07)
LOWEST EVER14 (10/10)26 (1/07)7 (4/20, 2/17, 5/13)
How would you describe the fiscal condition of New York State right now? Would you describe it as excellent, good, fair, or poor?
DATEEXCELLENTGOODFAIRPOORDON’T KNOW/
NO OPINION
September 202172335324
February 202141633425
November 202051933375
HIGHEST EVER 7 (9/21) 29 (7/14)49 (8/12)67 (3/22/10)7 (1/19)
LOWEST EVER0 (many)6 (3/22/10, etc.)25 (3/22/10)21 (12/16)0 (4/11, etc.)

“While still largely unknown to a wide swath of New Yorkers, Governor Hochul begins her tenure with a lot of good will from voters. Among those with an opinion about her, she is viewed strongly favorably, although two in five New Yorkers don’t yet have an opinion, despite Hochul having been Lt. Governor for six years and elected statewide twice. Among all voters, Hochul has a 44%-37% job performance rating after only a few weeks in office,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

For more information and statistics from Siena College’s poll, you can visit their website.

