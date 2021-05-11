Siena College to mandate COVID vaccine if approved by FDA

Siena College

Siena College

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Siena College announced Tuesday that they will require all students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before attending school. This is provided one of the vaccines is approved by the Food and Drug Association (FDA) before the fall semester begins.

Right now the vaccines were approved under emergency use and have not been fully approved by the FDA. This is causing a legal gray area as a vaccine has to be fully approved by the FDA to be mandated.

Medical and religious exemptions to the mandate will be allowed, as they are for other currently required post-secondary education vaccinations.

Siena has already hosted several free on-campus vaccine clinics this spring, giving hundreds of community members the opportunity to receive their shots. Nearly 60% of all in-person students are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The College also announced Tuesday that effective immediately, fully vaccinated community members are allowed to remove their masks outdoors if they are alone or in groups of 10 or fewer people, in accordance with state and federal guidelines. Indoor masking protocols remain the same.

The College anticipates further changes to restrictions and protocols for the fall semester.

