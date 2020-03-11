Siena College extends spring break amid coronavirus concerns

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena College announced it will extend its spring break by one week in order to better monitor and evaluate the progress of the coronavirus outbreak.

The new scheduled break will run now from March 9-20 with campus offices remaining open.

The entire campus community including students and their parents were reportedly notified via email Wednesday morning.

“With students and community members traveling nationally and internationally over spring break, there is a heightened risk of exposure to the coronavirus,” said Margaret E. Madden, Ph.D., interim president. “The health and safety of our students and the entire campus community is of utmost importance. We took this initiative because New York is one of the most highly impacted states in this ongoing health crisis, and because this virus is spreading so rapidly, and the full extent of its severity remains unknown.”

The College’s emergency response team along with all impacted departments have reportedly been in discussion daily to implement the following measures:

• Most public events on campus starting Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, March 29 will be postponed to a later date or canceled outright.

• All business, academic, club and conference travel is restricted until further notice.

• Athletic events will follow guidance from NCAA and MAAC as to hosting home games, however, spectators will not be permitted to attend. Siena will follow NCAA and MAAC guidance as it relates to Division I athletic events for away games.

• Based on official guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), anyone returning from a CDC designated Level 3 country (currently China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea) is instructed to stay home for a period of 14 days, monitor their health and practice social distancing. Those individuals will not be allowed to return to work or classes and must stay home until the 14-day period has elapsed.

• All 11 students who had been studying in Siena, Italy, were brought home the week of March 2, well before that country went on lockdown. They have been self-isolating at home since their return. There are no other Siena students studying in CDC Level 3 countries.

• Siena is monitoring the health situation in all other countries where its students are studying.

• Campus cleaning protocols have been enhanced.

Additional information can be found on the College’s website here.