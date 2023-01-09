ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Athletes with Siena College’s basketball teams met with students at Albany’s School of Humanities today.

It’s all part of the college’s Adopt-A-School program. Athletes meet with kids across the Capital Region, answering questions and helping them understand more about what it takes to be an athlete.

Sophomore Emina Selimovic said she wants the students they spoke to today to walk away understanding the importance of working hard in school to achieve their goals.

“Learn how important school really is and how being focused in school is the only way to excel in sports, that’s very important,” Selimovic said.

Students were also able to participate in drills and games with the college athletes throughout the morning. The event was sponsored by MVP.