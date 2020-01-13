Siena basketballers to mentor at area schools

The Siena College basketball team will visit two capital region schools for the Hoops for the Stars program on Tuesday. Players from the men’s and women’s divisions will visit North Albany Academy in Menands and Van Corlaer Elementary in Schenectady at 9:30 a.m.

Hoops for the Stars kicks off on January 14 with simultaneous assemblies in each school. Students will then break into smaller groups for interactive drills and games with the college athletes until 11 a.m. Coaches and teammates will talk about how hard work, commitment, and healthy life choices helped them succeed in basketball as part of the National Grid Foundation’s program.

These school visits are central to the program, which gives students guidance and leadership from Siena’s NCAA Division I players.