ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sidewalk access has been restored across the Dunn Memorial Bridge over the Hudson River. Temporary concrete barriers have been installed, creating a passageway from the bridge’s sidewalk to Quay Street in the City of Albany.

A temporary crosswalk has been installed that connects to the sidewalk and to the Empire State Trail/Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike trail along Quay Street. The free-standing pedestrian ramp is still closed for repairs.