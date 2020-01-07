Sidekick Creative contest offers free rebranding to local business

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sidekick Creative, a local branding and design group with a history of work with the Adirondack Theatre Festival and many area businesses, is offering a chance for a local business to get a complete rebrand, free of charge.

The group’s Creative Kickstart Design-A-Thon event has opened the doors for applications until January 31, and is tailored for small businesses. Those interested can apply at https://www.sidekickcreative.us/kickstart.

The event’s website specifies 1-5 full-time employees, as well as a main business focus on Warren, Washington, northern Saratoga or southern Essex county.

Once submissions have been closed, a community voting period will occur to narrow down the number of entrants. The top three will be judged, and a winner selected, by a panel of local business leaders.

The winning business will recieve a new logo, updated website and new photo, social media and advertising materials. The process will take place over the course of a weekend.