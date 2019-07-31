SI Group moving headquarters out of Niskayuna

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) Niskayuna based SI Group has decided to move its corporate headquarters from its current location on Balltown Rd. However, the company says it’s not leaving the Capital Region.

SI Group doesn’t know where its new headquarters will be just yet, but it plans on moving in by the beginning of next year. The chemical company announced its decision to move in a press release.

It says the decision to move was a difficult one but officials want to find a location that better fits its employee base today. The press release says, “We will invest in this new workspace so it reflects our values and culture and we expect that our new location will afford us accessibility to other businesses, restaurants and general liveliness during the business day, creating an opportunity for all employees to enjoy work-life balance and be active members of the community.”