Shuttered asylum in Saratoga County up for auction

PROVIDENCE, N.Y. (News10) – The former Saratoga County Homestead is up for auction after years of neglect left the asylum in rough shape.

The two-building property, which sits on 28.61 acres of land, is currently valued at $224,194. At the time that this article was written, the top bid on the Auctions international website is $32,600.

According to county officials, the property has sat abandoned for more than 40 years. Both buildings can be seen missing doors, windows, and filled with graffiti.

The auction ends on on August 28.