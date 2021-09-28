Showtime series ‘Billions’ to film in Albany, more productions looking to film upstate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Showtime series “Billions” will be filming in Albany. The TV drama is about power and politics in New York high finance. The series stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis and Maggie Siff.

Debby Goedeke, the Albany Film Commissioner, says the series came and scouted the city over the summer and reached back out a few weeks ago with regards to filming.

The series will be boosting the local economy with purchasing hotel rooms, permit fees, location fees, eating at restaurants and shopping local. Goedeke says the series will also be hiring locals for extras and crew.

“I do not know which stars will actually be in Albany, but I am certain they will feel the ‘Albany Love,’ says Goedeke.

Other productions are looking to film in the Capital Region as well. Goedeke says another TV series is looking at Albany and an independent film is scouting Albany and the Capital Region this week.

As upstate New York is becoming a more popular filming location, several Capital Region counties joined together to create Film Upstate NY. Goedeke says they created a logo and will be working on a website shortly.

“There is always strength in numbers and this will provide all of us additional opportunities for TV and film productions,” said Goedeke.