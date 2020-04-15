Showing compassion for environment & youth involvement wins Capital District students awards

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)- Three local high schoolers were awarded by the Albany-Tula Alliance for writing essays about what youth are doing in both the U.S. and Russia to help the Earth. The work of youth environmental advocate Greta Thunberg inspired this year’s contest “Youth Saving the Earth”.

The essays explored ways youth can get involved to help battle climate change.

Winners

First Place– Amelia Colafati, Senior, Albany High School- “Ms. Colafati wrote: ‘Youth may be the key’ to bringing the United States and Russia into renewed cooperation ‘because the youth of today are the most connected generation in the history of the planet’ and ‘youth bring a fervor and energy to this issue because young people’s future literally depends upon what they do today.’ “

Second Place– Michelle Moczulski, Senior, Bethlehem Central School- “Moczulski reminded us of the lawsuits filed by adolescents against the U.S. federal government for its inaction while also citing the strict restrictions on public protests that teenagers face if they wish to protest climate change in Russia.”

Third Place– Abigail Poole, Sophomore, Shaker High School- “Poole suggested a possible reason why the younger generation’s sense of urgency may be greater than that of their elders. Perhaps in earlier years, the climate change statistics seemed too bad to be real and people remained in denial of global warming. ‘Now that climate change has been identified and assessed, kids are starting to find ways they can help.’ “

In lieu of a ceremony all the winners were sent their awards by mail. They were awarded $1,000, $500, and $250 respectively.

The Albany-Tula Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to foster partnerships and collaboration between Albany and Tula, Russia.

