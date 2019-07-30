Showcationing at the fair

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y.(NEWS10)— When you spend your summers going to animal shows and county fairs, you have to make a showcation out of it. As a kid, Breanna Lundy spent her summers traveling around to local dairy cow shows. She and her husband Reid now do the same thing as grown-ups.

This week they are in Schaghticoke at the Tri-County Holstein show. It’s the start of the milk cow season and they’re going to see how their cows do before they make plans to head off to the New York State Fair.

Besides setting up the barn, they have to wash the cows, give them a haircut and feed them. Then today the kids lead their cows into the ring for judging.

But as get ready and setup they also meet up with friends, chat, and enjoy the evenings together, with friends they’ve made over the years.