Shots fired on Third St in Gloversville

News
shots fired generic

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 16, at around 11:30 p.m., members of the Gloversville Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired on Third St., near the intersection with Woodside Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene they located several shell casings and contacted members of the Detective Division to respond to collect evidence.

Later that night, on August 17, at about 4:06 a.m., members of the Gloversville Police Department Patrol Division were again dispatched to the report of shots fired on Third St., near the intersection with Woodside Ave. There, they found even more shell casings on the scene and again contacted the Detective Division to collect more evidence.

These two shots fired incidents occurred independent of one another. No residences, individuals, or property is known to have been struck by the fired rounds.

The investigation into both shootings remains active and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information, or anyone who has surveillance cameras in the area are asked to contact the City of Gloversville Police Department Detective Division at (518)773-4513.

