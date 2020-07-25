Shots fired into a home on Thornton Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police is investigating after shots were fired into a home on Thornton Street Friday night.

According to Public Information Officer Steve Smith no one was injured or hit. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Police said bullets struck the home and they found two shell casings outside.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.