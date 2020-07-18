Albany, N.Y. (WTEN) – Police responded to a shots fired incident in Albany at around 12:15 this afternoon.

The incident took place in the area of Jennings Drive and New Hope Terrace. Police say evidence was located at the scene and no injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app..

