Shots fired incident in Albany

News
Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (WTEN) – Police responded to a shots fired incident in Albany at around 12:15 this afternoon.

The incident took place in the area of Jennings Drive and New Hope Terrace. Police say evidence was located at the scene and no injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app..

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

10 in Toga