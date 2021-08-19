TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police confirmed they responded to a shots fired report on Old 6th Ave, around 12 a.m., on Thursday, August 19.
Multiple shots were fired and there are no injuries reported at this time.
Two car windows were damaged because of the shooting and no arrests have been made.
More from NEWS10
- 55 new COVID cases since August 18 in latest Albany County COVID report
- Newsfeed Now: Doctor accused of issuing fake mask exemptions to students; Little girl’s airplane chat goes viral
- Troy fire department gets third new fire engine
- More confirmed cases in Washington County COVID report
- Shots fired in Troy on Old 6th Ave