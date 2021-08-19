Shots fired in Troy on Old 6th Ave

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police confirmed they responded to a shots fired report on Old 6th Ave, around 12 a.m., on Thursday, August 19.

Multiple shots were fired and there are no injuries reported at this time.

Two car windows were damaged because of the shooting and no arrests have been made.

