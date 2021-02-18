Shots fired during altercation in Schenectady park

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating after shots were fired during an altercation involving up to 20 people in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thursday afternoon. Two vehicles fled the scene of the incident with one, a four door sedan, crashing into a snowbank following a brief chase.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police received reports of an argument involving 15-20 people near the park’s basketball courts which may have been close to developing into physical violence.

About a minute after the initial call, reports came in of shots being fired in the same area.

Officers responding to the incident attempted to stop two cars that were spotted fleeing the screen. One of those cars crashed into a snowbank in the area of Albany Street and Seldon Street. The car’s male occupant was detained and brought to Schenectady Police Department for further investigation.

The second vehicle, a white sedan, was also pursued briefly. The pursuit was abandoned with the vehicle fleeing eastbound on the New York State Thruway.

Several shell casings were recovered from the area of the basketball courts. No gunshot victims have been reported at this time.

The Schenectady Police Department’s Evidence Technician Unit and Detective Division are investigating the incident further.

If you or someone you know has any information about the incident, contact the Schenectady Police Department’s tip line on (518) 788-6566.