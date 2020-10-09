Shortage in dry ice causes delay in distribution

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thousands of National Grid customers were left without electricity in the Capital Region after severe thunderstorms swept the area Wednesday evening. To help residents keep their perishables cool, National Grid planned to distribute dry ice at several locations. The distributions were temporarily postponed due to a dry ice shortage.

National Grid spokesman Patrick Stella said there is a CO2 shortage due to the pandemic that is causing a delay in dry ice manufacturing. Stella said the people who attended the distribution Friday afternoon will be contacted directly with information as soon as a new shipment of dry ice arrives.

The Crossgates Mall distribution was postponed until 8 p.m. Friday night. Albany County residents can pick up at the same location, upper parking lot near Macy’s, Crossgates Mall.

A plan has not yet been announced for the distribution at the locations in Schenectady and Johnsonville.

NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it is learned.

