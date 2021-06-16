ShopRite to donate up to $1M to local schools

KEASBEY, N.J. (NEWS10) – ShopRite is encouraging customers to take part in its ShopRite For My School program, an education rewards program powered by Box Tops for Education. This program provides incentives from ShopRite customers who purchase select General Mills, Wholesome Pantry Organic, Bowl & Basket, Paperbird and Paperbird Premium products – no clipping required.

By using their registered ShopRite Price Plus Club Card at checkout or through ShopRite from Home, customers collect digital “Box Tops” that are automatically credited to a customer’s school of choice. Registered ShopRite For My Schools customers earn a 10 cent bonus Box Top per participating product purchased. ShopRite has also pledged to donate up to $1 million to schools taking part in the ShopRite For My School Program.

More than 7,000 schools are currently participating in the program, and more than $4 million has been donated to them since the program’s launch in 2014.

Customers can take four simple steps to participate: