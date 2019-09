GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local police gave youths the opportunity to Shop With A Cop. Those that were selected were given a $150 spending limit to buy items like clothing and school supplies.

The event took place on Tuesday earlier this week. The Fulton County Deputy Sheriff’s Police Benevolent Association along with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, WalMart Foundation, and Gloversville WalMart all worked in conjunction to help provide this unique opportunity to those selected.