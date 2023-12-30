ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Shop Upper Madison Week is welcoming the new year from December 31 to January 6. The Upper Madison Group is encouraging shoppers to visit Pine Hills’ Madison Avenue as the nearby College of Saint Rose prepares to shut its doors after Spring 2024 and Summer 1 classes.

Councilmember, Ginnie Farrell, says this is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the start of 2024 with neighbors. “As our neighborhood changes, we want to make sure our businesses are taken care of. They’re incredible businesses and we want to see them succeed.”

The weeklong push comes after the announcement of Saint Rose closing. Councilmembers Owusu Anane and Farrell have since met with the community for ideas on what to do with the campus.

“Post-Covid, there are some small businesses that have been struggling ever since. Now with the closure of the College of Saint Rose, there are some businesses that are a little bit on the edge about particularly their bottom line,” stated Anane.

The Pine Hills Neighborhood Association considers this the first step of consistent business. Businesses like Motor Oil Coffee are concerned about losing the student body, but say there’s still a community to serve.

“It’s great people want to be here. This is the day before a holiday, major holiday, and it’s packed. So I’m happy,” described Owner of Motor Oil Coffee, Germaine Carter.

While the weeklong initiative does not include sales or in-store deals, the goal is to promote and highlight the small businesses in the community. As 2023 comes to a close, the Pine Hills neighborhood is staying positive for what’s to come.

“Listen, no special deals. But when you in the Pine Hills neighborhood, it’s always a deal to see one another,” said Anane.

“Everything is a deal in Pine Hills!” exclaimed Farrell. “Every day is a deal. Just come on,” added Anane.

Business participating in Shop Upper Madison Week are operating their normal days and hours unless posted otherwise. A list of locations can be found here.