‘Shop local’ campaign launched in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County has launched a “shop local” campaign to help local businesses struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a speech earlier today, County Executive Dan McCoy claimed “small businesses are struggling to keep the lights on” while “Big box stores have announced record growth.” and online sales have seen “tremendous increases.”

It is hoped that the campaign will not only help local businesses, but also increase the amount of money that stays in the local economy. McCoy claims 48 cents from every dollar stays within the local community compared to 14 cents when people shop at chain stores.

“I’m asking residents to give back to those who have been disproportionately impacted by the Coronavirus. That is the message of our Shop Local campaign.” Dan McCoy

Albany County Executive

Numerous business owners have also highlighted how local charities, fundraisers and other non-profits benefit when small stores do well.

“Shop Local Campaigns are vital to our Capital Region’s economy. Our local businesses support non-profits, employ many jobs and provide products and services that help our area prosper. My family has been operating our business since 1886 and without the support of our community, we can’t make it. Now more than ever, we need to all work together which includes government, non-profits, businesses and residents.” Jonathan Phillips

Phillips Hardware President & Owner

