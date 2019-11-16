Shootout ensues as police respond to property dispute

RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested a man for Attempted Murder after police say a shootout took place between them and the suspect.

Police responded to a property dispute near Princeton Street and Columbia Avenue early Friday afternoon that turned into a shootout while the officers were talking to the suspect, 26-year-old Keith M. Potik of Wappinger.

Police say two Red Hook Officers were speaking with Potik, when he pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the officers. The Red Hook Officers returned fire in response to Potik’s actions. During the gunfire, Potik’s dog was killed, however both he and the officers involved were not injured. Potik then ran from the officers.

Police say multiple agencies responded to the incident including several local agencies as well as State Police. Potik was eventually caught by officers while running through the yard of a home on Albie Road. He was charged with two counts of Attempted Murder in the 1st degree, class A-I felonies, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C felony.

Potik was arraigned in the Town of Rhinebeck Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to reappear to court on November 21.

Police are still investigating the incident.