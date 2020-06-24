Shooting near Albany South Station under investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of South Pearl Street and Morton Avenue, which is right near the Albany Police South Station located on Arch Street.
Steve Smith, the Public Information Officer for Albany Police, says the male victim was shot in the torso and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.
Albany Police officers were still on scene as of 2 p.m.
