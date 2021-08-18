Shooting investigation turns into murder investigation after 1 dead in Bethlehem shooting

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 17 at around 8:53 p.m., the Bethlehem Police Department received a report of shots being fired at 162 Lyons Rd, Selkirk in Henry Hudson Park.

After investigation, it was determined that there was a gathering going on at the park when shots were fired. When police arrived many of the people at the gathering had fled but officers were able to determine that two people had been shot and transported to Albany Medical Center in personal vehicles.

At this time, one person is being treated with non-life threatening injuries and another person is dead. The names of the victims are not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

The Bethlehem Police Department asks that anyone who may have information regarding this incident to call the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.