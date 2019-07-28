Shooting in Troy sends one man to the hospital

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday night Troy Police received a call regarding a man with a gunshot wound at St. Mary’s Urgent Care.

When officers arrived they attempted to gain some information from the victim who was shot. However, officers say he was not being fully upfront about how it had happened.

The victim is described as a man in his late 20’s. At the time he was seen officials reported that he was awake and alert. He was transported to Albany Medical Center for further treatment.

Capt. Dewolf said they are currently unaware of where the actual shooting took place within the city. They do say that just before the call from the Urgent Care, a crash was reported at 4th Street and Ferry Street.

Capt. Dewolf said the driver involved in that crash is believed to be the gunshot victim on his way to the hospital.

Detectives are currently investigating the case.

We will update you with new information as it becomes available.