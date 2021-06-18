Police investigate homicide in Troy

News
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. Police were dispatched to the area of 391 9th street for a car crash where they found a male in his 30s unresponsive with a gunshot wound in his upper body. The male was then transported to Samaritan hospital and was pronounced dead.

After investigation, Troy police say the Shooting occurred on 9th street and the victim sped away and hit a parked car in front of 391 9th street.

Troy police have not made any arrests and the investigation is still ongoing. The name of the victim will not be released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire