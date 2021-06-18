Police investigate homicide in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. Police were dispatched to the area of 391 9th street for a car crash where they found a male in his 30s unresponsive with a gunshot wound in his upper body. The male was then transported to Samaritan hospital and was pronounced dead.

After investigation, Troy police say the Shooting occurred on 9th street and the victim sped away and hit a parked car in front of 391 9th street.

Troy police have not made any arrests and the investigation is still ongoing. The name of the victim will not be released at this time.