1 male hospitalized after shooting in Gloversville

FULTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 1 at around 2 a.m., the Gloversville Police Department was dispatched to the Emergency Room at Nathan Littauer Hospital for a report of a 46-year-old male who had been shot at least once in the back.

According to Gloversville Police the shooting occurred at 40 Sixth Ave., Apt. 1 in the City of Gloversville.

The Gloversville Police Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police responded to 40 Sixth Ave. Apt. 1, and several individuals have been detained.

The male victim was transferred to Albany Med and his condition is unknown.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area of Sixth Ave. and Helwig St., or anyone with any information, is asked to contact the City of Gloversville Police Department at (518)773-4506.