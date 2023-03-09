The goal is to collect 15,000 pairs of shoes in 15 days to help underprivileged children in Africa and Costa Rica.

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District is holding a shoe donation drive to help underprivileged children in Africa and Costa Rica. The drive began on March 2, with hopes to collect 15,000 pairs of shoes in 15 days.

“We are working diligently to create and support a culture of kindness in our school district, and we want our students to understand how their actions, regardless of size, can have an impact on the world around them,” said Superintendent Michael Healey. “Our message to our students is we can make a difference together as long as we continue to work together. We hope their call to action with this shoe drive will help motivate others to be kind and give back where they can.”

The idea for the shoe donation drive stemmed from an assembly with Think Kindness founder Brian Williams. At the end of the donation drive, the shoes will be packaged and delivered to orphanages in Africa and Costa Rica.

The Parent Teacher Organization will hold a shoe collection at the WHUFSD campus at 125 Middletown Road in Waterford on Saturday, March 11. The drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.