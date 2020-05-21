Shirt Factory food truck corral makes pickup-only return in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was set to be the third year of the food truck corral, a gathering every Thursday of restaurants and other vendors outside the Shirt Factory building in Glens Falls. This year, social distancing mandates still in effect are impeding what the food trucks onsite can do, but cannot keep them away.

The first corral of the year saw patrons ordering their food online in advance, at thursday-market.com. They pick a time slot to come and pick up their food, which helps to mitigate crowd control.

Shirt Factory owner Eric Unkauf said that although currently only food vendors can sell, he hopes to include some of the shops inside the building once retail is allowed to reopen.

