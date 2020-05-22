Sheriff’s Officers arrest woman after reportedly finding thousands of needles and drug paraphernalia in uninhabitable apartment

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Shannon Murphy, 28, of Regency Park Apartments for reportedly selling narcotics out of her apartment.

Police say officers were responding to a call from building maintenance around 8:30 a.m. reporting a broken window and open doors to the apartment. Upon arrival officers reportedly found evidence of substantial narcotics use consisting of thousands of used hypodermic needles and additional drug paraphernalia. Queensbury Code Enforcement subsequently deemed the residence unfit for occupancy according to police.

Police charged Murphy with a class E felony of Criminal Nuisance in the first degree.

Murphy had reportedly been released on recognizance after arraignment for multiple counts of B-felony drug sales at the time of the arrest. Police say she was found several hours later trying to gain entry to the apartment where she was then arrested and released on recognizance to appear in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

