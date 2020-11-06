Sheriff’s office offers free Thanksgiving dinner to struggling families

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriff’s Office will be providing free Thanksgiving meals to the area’s needy families this year. Sheriff Craig Apple said staff will be preparing both turkey and ham dinners at their Clarksville station on Thursday, November 24.

The Sheriff’s office has a targeted list, but anticipates having meals left over.

To reserve a meal, call 518-487-5365 or email contactsheriff@albanycounty.com. Delivery is also available upon request.

