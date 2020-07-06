Sheriff’s office investigating after string of burglaries

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have launched an investigation after three burglaries in the western part of the county.

Officers say the incidents were separate, but most likely related. All of the burglaries were within the sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction and not within any village limits. Incidents took place at Lombardo’s, Parkside Drive-in and Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter.

Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 518-673-2554, 518-853-5500 or 518-736-1850.

