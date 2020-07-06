Sheriff’s office investigating after string of burglaries

News
Posted: / Updated:
Burglary_267127

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have launched an investigation after three burglaries in the western part of the county.

Officers say the incidents were separate, but most likely related. All of the burglaries were within the sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction and not within any village limits. Incidents took place at Lombardo’s, Parkside Drive-in and Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter.

Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 518-673-2554, 518-853-5500 or 518-736-1850.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG