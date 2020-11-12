Sheriff’s office investigates vehicle break-ins

DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office announced an investigation into a series of vehicle break-ins. The break-ins happened in the Towns of Pleasant Valley and LaGrange.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, most of the vehicles were parked in driveways and left unlocked. Other vehicles had their windows broken. Property was stolen from inside the vehicles.

Dutchess County Sheriffs remind residents to lock their vehicle doors and to never leave valuables in their vehicles. If you are a victim or if you have any information regarding these thefts, please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800.