Sheriffs educate boaters during Boating Safety Week

DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office announced it will participate in National Boater Safety week. From May 22 through 28 the Sheriffs office will be encouraging safe and lawful boating operations.

Throughout Boater Safety Week, Deputies will visit marinas and boat clubs along the Hudson River.

The Deputies will educate boaters on the importance of life jacket use.

Life jackets also called personal floatation devices (PFD), are required for every person on board a boat.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, in 2019, four out of five recreational boating fatalities were caused by drowning. Additionally 86% of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

The New York State Parks and Recreation department has posted additional information on the state’s official website.