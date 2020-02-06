Sheriff’s Deputies arrest one woman for reportedly drinking while driving

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested one woman for DWI following a traffic stop after Sheriff’s Deputies say she was driving under the influence of alcohol.

On Wednesday, Fulton County Sheriff’s say Sheila Brown, 50, was stopped for a traffic violation. During the investigation, Deputies say Brown was driving while intoxicated and consuming alcohol while driving her car.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office charged Brown with driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right, operating without a license, and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Brown was processed and released to a sober third party and is set to appear in the Town of Mayfield Court at a later date.